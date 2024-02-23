Halftime Report

Oakland is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-19 lead against Robert Morris.

Oakland entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Robert Morris step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Oakland 17-10, Robert Morris 10-17

What to Know

Oakland is 7-2 against the Colonials since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Despite being away, Oakland is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Oakland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 107-59 victory over the Jaguars. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Oakland has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Robert Morris and the Raiders didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Colonials were completely outmatched by the Raiders on the road and fell 101-71. Robert Morris was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-32.

Robert Morris struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Golden Grizzlies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Colonials, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-17.

Oakland strolled past the Colonials when the teams last played on February 1st by a score of 87-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oakland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.