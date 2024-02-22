Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Oakland 17-10, Robert Morris 10-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oakland is 7-2 against the Colonials since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Oakland is coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

Oakland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 107-59 win over the Jaguars. That looming 107-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Oakland yet this season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Robert Morris and the Raiders didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Colonials were completely outmatched by the Raiders on the road and fell 101-71. Robert Morris was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-32.

Robert Morris struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Golden Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Colonials, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-17.

Oakland strolled past the Colonials in their previous meeting on February 1st by a score of 87-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.