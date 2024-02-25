Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Maryland 14-13, Rutgers 14-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rutgers is heading back home. They and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Rutgers found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Boilermakers on the road and fell 96-68. Rutgers was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-33.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 74-70 to the Badgers. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played. Julian Reese was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Scarlet Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 14-12. As for the Terrapins, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rutgers skirted past the Terrapins 56-53 in their previous meeting on February 6th. Does Rutgers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Terrapins turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rutgers and Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.