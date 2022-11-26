Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-6; Rutgers 4-1

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 0-4 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Blue Devils will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Central Connecticut State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday, falling 66-58.

As for the Scarlet Knights, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Rider Broncs on Tuesday. RU blew past Rider 76-46. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on RU. They relied on the efforts of center Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks, and guard Cam Spencer, who had 19 points. This also makes it five games in a row in which Spencer has had at least three steals. Spencer's points were the most he has had all season.

The Blue Devils are now 0-6 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 4-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Central Connecticut State has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. RU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers have won all of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last eight years.