Who's Playing

Maryland @ Rutgers

Current Records: Maryland 10-4; Rutgers 10-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Scarlet Knights winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.

RU escaped with a win on Monday against the Purdue Boilermakers by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. RU can attribute much of their success to guard Paul Mulcahy, who had 16 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, a victory for Maryland just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 81-46 bruising that they suffered against the Michigan Wolverines.

RU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Scarlet Knights' win brought them up to 10-4 while the Terrapins' loss pulled them down to an identical 10-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: RU ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.1 on average. But Maryland comes into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a solid 6-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.