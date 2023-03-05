Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Rutgers

Current Records: Northwestern 20-10; Rutgers 18-12

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Northwestern and the Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Wildcats lost 68-65 to the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Penn State's guard Camren Wynter as the clock expired. Guard Chase Audige had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 42 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: RU also fell on a last-second shot, losing 75-74 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Thursday at the hands of forward Jamison Battle and his half-court bomb with 0:01 remaining. Despite the loss, RU got a solid performance out of center Clifford Omoruyi, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Omoruyi has had at least ten rebounds. Omoruyi's points were the most he has had all season.

Northwestern is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers and Northwestern both have six wins in their last 12 games.