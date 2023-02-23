Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 13-14; Sacred Heart 14-15

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will stay at home another game and welcome the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday was not particularly close, with Sacred Heart falling 67-55. Guard Joey Reilly had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Terriers came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last week, falling 72-64.

Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.

Sacred Heart was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 82-79 to St. Francis (N.Y.). Maybe Sacred Heart will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Odds

The Pioneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).