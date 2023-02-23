Who's Playing
St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 13-14; Sacred Heart 14-15
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers will stay at home another game and welcome the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between the Pioneers and the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday was not particularly close, with Sacred Heart falling 67-55. Guard Joey Reilly had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Terriers came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last week, falling 72-64.
Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.
Sacred Heart was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 82-79 to St. Francis (N.Y.). Maybe Sacred Heart will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pioneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 14, 2023 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 82 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Feb 05, 2022 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 62
- Jan 27, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 71 vs. Sacred Heart 66
- Feb 21, 2021 - Sacred Heart 88 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 88 vs. Sacred Heart 76
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacred Heart 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 63
- Feb 01, 2020 - Sacred Heart 83 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Sacred Heart 71 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 92 vs. Sacred Heart 85
- Jan 13, 2018 - Sacred Heart 92 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 52
- Dec 29, 2017 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 68
- Feb 09, 2017 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 65
- Jan 12, 2017 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 75
- Feb 04, 2016 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 85 vs. Sacred Heart 67