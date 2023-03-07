Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Saint Joseph's

Regular Season Records: Loyola Chicago 10-20; Saint Joseph's 14-16

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Ramblers sidestepped the La Salle Explorers for a 76-73 victory. Among those leading the charge for Loyola Chicago was guard Sheldon Edwards, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's strolled past the Richmond Spiders with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the contest 83-67. It was another big night for Saint Joseph's' guard Erik Reynolds II, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards.

Loyola Chicago ended up a good deal behind Saint Joseph's when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 83-71. Can the Ramblers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won four out of their last five games against Loyola Chicago.