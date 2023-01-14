Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 6-10; Saint Joseph's 6-10

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Hawks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 92-80 to the Duquesne Dukes. Guard Christian Winborne had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago lost to the VCU Rams at home by a decisive 78-64 margin. Despite the defeat, Loyola Chicago had strong showings from forward Tom Welch, who had 16 points along with five rebounds, and guard Braden Norris, who had 14 points.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Loyola Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won two out of their last three games against Loyola Chicago.