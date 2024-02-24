Who's Playing
George Wash. Colonials @ Saint Louis Billikens
Current Records: George Wash. 14-12, Saint Louis 9-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Wash. Colonials and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for George Wash. and three for the Billikens.
George Wash. and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Colonials took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. George Wash. has not had much luck with the Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
George Wash.'s loss came about despite a quality game from James Bishop IV, who scored 32 points. Another player making a difference was Jacoi Hutchinson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Billikens ended up a good deal behind the Dukes on Tuesday and lost 81-66.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrence Hargrove Jr., who scored 17 points.
The Colonials have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Billikens, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-17.
George Wash. came up short against the Billikens in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 81-74. Can George Wash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Saint Louis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..
- Jan 14, 2023 - Saint Louis 81 vs. George Wash. 74
- Jan 26, 2022 - Saint Louis 80 vs. George Wash. 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Saint Louis 63 vs. George Wash. 58
- Feb 13, 2019 - Saint Louis 73 vs. George Wash. 58
- Mar 08, 2018 - Saint Louis 70 vs. George Wash. 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Saint Louis 62 vs. George Wash. 53
- Mar 09, 2017 - George Wash. 53 vs. Saint Louis 46
- Jan 28, 2017 - George Wash. 63 vs. Saint Louis 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - George Wash. 73 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Jan 06, 2016 - Saint Louis 65 vs. George Wash. 62