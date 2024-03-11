Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Santa Clara 19-12, Saint Mary's 24-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Saint Mary's is looking to tack on another W to their nine-game streak on the road.

The point spread may have favored Saint Mary's last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-57 to the Bulldogs. Having soared to a lofty 83 points in the game before, Saint Mary's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Augustas Marciulionis, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, Saint Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Gonzaga only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They blew past the Toreros 104-79.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Santa Clara to victory, but perhaps none more so than Adama Bal, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Bal didn't help Santa Clara's cause all that much against San Fran. last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Johnny O'Neil, who scored 20 points along with three steals.

The Gaels' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 24-7. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 20-12.

Saint Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Saint Mary's was able to grind out a solid victory over Santa Clara in their previous matchup back in January, winning 82-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Mary's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 9-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.