San Diego vs. Gonzaga: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch San Diego vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ San Diego
Current Records: Gonzaga 16-1; San Diego 7-10
What to Know
The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 8-0 against the San Diego Toreros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Zags will square off against San Diego on the road at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won eight in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Zags took down the Pepperdine Waves 75-70 on Saturday. Zags relied on the efforts of F Killian Tillie, who had 20 points, and F Filip Petrusev, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, San Diego received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-63 to the Santa Clara Broncos. The Toreros got double-digit scores from four players: G Braun Hartfield (16), G Joey Calcaterra (14), G Marion Humphrey (14), and F James Jean-Marie (14).
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 16-1 while the Toreros' defeat pulled them down to 7-10. The Bulldogs are 14-1 after wins this year, and the Toreros are 4-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- TV: ATTSN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.85
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last six years.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Gonzaga 79 vs. San Diego 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Gonzaga 85 vs. San Diego 69
- Feb 22, 2018 - Gonzaga 77 vs. San Diego 72
- Feb 01, 2018 - Gonzaga 69 vs. San Diego 59
- Feb 23, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Diego 38
- Jan 26, 2017 - Gonzaga 79 vs. San Diego 43
- Feb 25, 2016 - Gonzaga 82 vs. San Diego 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Gonzaga 88 vs. San Diego 52
