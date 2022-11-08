Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ San Jose State

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the San Jose State Spartans are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Georgia Southern (13-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. SJSU struggled last year, too, ending up 8-23.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles were 34th worst when it came to turnovers per game last season, with the squad coming up with 14.4 on average (bottom 90%). SJSU experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 24th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the team accrued only 10.6 on average (bottom 93%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.