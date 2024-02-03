Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Morgan State 6-15, SC State 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Morgan State Bears and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Morgan State is expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, the Bears couldn't handle the Spartans and fell 83-73.

Meanwhile, SC State entered their tilt with the Hawks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 63-53 on Monday.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 7-14.

While only SC State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, SC State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Morgan State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Morgan State came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 74-62. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SC State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.