Who's Playing
Morgan State Bears @ SC State Bulldogs
Current Records: Morgan State 6-15, SC State 7-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Morgan State Bears and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Morgan State is expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Monday, the Bears couldn't handle the Spartans and fell 83-73.
Meanwhile, SC State entered their tilt with the Hawks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 63-53 on Monday.
The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 7-14.
While only SC State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, SC State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Morgan State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Morgan State came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 74-62. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
SC State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 155 points.
Series History
Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.
- Feb 13, 2023 - SC State 74 vs. Morgan State 62
- Jan 09, 2023 - Morgan State 90 vs. SC State 85
- Mar 10, 2022 - Morgan State 80 vs. SC State 77
- Feb 14, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. SC State 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - Morgan State 88 vs. SC State 81
- Feb 17, 2020 - Morgan State 78 vs. SC State 72
- Jan 06, 2020 - Morgan State 77 vs. SC State 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - SC State 85 vs. Morgan State 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - SC State 72 vs. Morgan State 68
- Mar 06, 2018 - Morgan State 83 vs. SC State 80