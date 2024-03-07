Halftime Report

SC Upstate is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but SC Upstate leads 32-29 over Radford.

With nine games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for SC Upstate, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Radford. Maybe SC Upstate will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Radford Highlanders @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Radford 15-16, SC Upstate 10-19

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

SC Upstate is 2-8 against Radford since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The SC Upstate Spartans and the Radford Highlanders are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest. Radford does have the home-court advantage, but SC Upstate is expected to win by four points.

SC Upstate had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Blue Hose 74-72.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Radford found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 71-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Radford has struggled against UNC-Ash. recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Spartans' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-19. As for the Highlanders, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season.

SC Upstate was able to grind out a solid victory over Radford in their previous meeting back in February, winning 78-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for SC Upstate since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Radford is a 4-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.