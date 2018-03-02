Sean Miller: 'Emotional' standing ovation 'something I'll never forget'

Sean Miller looked far more exhausted and less defiant when he addressed the media following Arizona's 75-67 win against Stanford. It had been a busy day at Arizona, with Miller vehemently denying the claims of his involvement in a pay-for-play scheme involving Deandre Ayton, or any other player in the early afternoon and Allonzo Trier getting cleared by the NCAA just hours before the game.

With at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title locked up, Miller appeared relieved to be back in the routine of a game night even if there was nothing routine about the evening.

Prior to the game, Miller was greeted by the Arizona fans with a standing ovation. He told reporters after the game the moment was something he'd "never, ever forget."

Sean Miller received a standing ovation from Arizona fans before his first game since reports tying him to an alleged pay-for-play scheme. pic.twitter.com/sI5rNShjck — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2018

"Tonight was a very emotional night, but it was about our team and what we accomplished," Miller said. "Winning a Pac-12 championship is always a goal of ours, but it's not always realized. For us to clinch at least a tie is very satisfying, and now go for an outright championship on Saturday."

Miller declined to answer any questions regarding the report of his ties to the FBI investigation into college basketball or the specifics surrounding his time away from the team and current status with the Arizona administration. He thanked the school's president and athletic director for their support and stood by his statement from earlier on Thursday.

"Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona," Miller said prior to the game. "In fact, I never even met or spoke to Christian Dawkins until after Deandre publicly announced that he was coming to our school. Any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory. I'm outraged by the media statements that have been made and the acceptance by many that these statements were true. There was no such conversation."

Arizona president Robert Robbins and school AD Dave Heeke released a joint statement supporting Miller's continued employment as acting Arizona coach.