Arizona's Allonzo Trier wins NCAA appeal, is eligible and will play Thursday

Arizona announced Thursday that star junior guard Allonzo Trier has won his appeal with the NCAA and is eligible to return to action.

The process took less than a week.

"We just received word that Allonzo Trier has been cleared for participation and will play in [Thursday's] game versus Stanford," the school said. "We appreciate the NCAA granting this appeal and their understanding of this unique situation."

Trier's eligibility comes seven days after he was ruled ineligible after trace amounts of an undisclosed banned substance were found following a drug test. Trier missed the first 19 games of last season after testing positive for the same substance. The NCAA reviewed Trier's case and determined his argument was worthy of a reversal.

The decision came hours after Arizona coach Sean Miller made assertive, clear-cut denials about an ESPN report from last Friday that stated he was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment for Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton. Miller will not only coach Thursday, but school officials sent out a press release Thursday that backed Miller as the school's coach going forward.

Arizona's season potentially pivoted for the better Thursday. Miller's return to the bench is a big morale boost, but Trier's return the floor could be even more critical. Trier has had a terrific junior campaign and is a potential All-American candidate.

The 22-7 Wildcats host Stanford on Thursday, then finish up the regular season against Cal on Saturday. Trier is averaging 19.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and has made 43 percent of his 3-point attempts (64 of 149). Arizona is a No. 5 seed in our latest Bracketology forecast.