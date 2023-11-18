Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Wagner 1-2, Seton Hall 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

Wagner is 0-7 against Seton Hall since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Wagner Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Wagner might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up five turnovers on Tuesday.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Wagner faltered in their match. They received a tough blow as they fell 69-53 to the Rams. Wagner found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall entered their tilt with Albany with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Pirates were the clear victor by a 96-71 margin over the Great Danes. Seton Hall was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Seton Hall got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Coleman out in front who earned 13 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Al-Amir Dawes, who earned 15 points.

The Seahawks now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Pirates, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Wagner was dealt a punishing 82-44 defeat at the hands of Seton Hall in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Wagner in the last 8 years.