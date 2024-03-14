Halftime Report

SF Austin is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-23 lead against Abilene Chr.

SF Austin entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it three, or will Abilene Chr. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 15-16, SF Austin 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Abilene Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SF Austin, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks beat the Trailblazers 84-71.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 74-67 to the Wolverines. Abilene Chr. has struggled against Utah Valley recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Lumberjacks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-16.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given SF Austin's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

SF Austin and Abilene Chr. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February, but SF Austin came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Can SF Austin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a 3-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..