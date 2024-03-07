Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-20, SF Austin 15-14

What to Know

After four games on the road, SF Austin is heading back home. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

SF Austin lost a heartbreaker to Grand Canyon when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Lumberjacks suffered a bruising 80-58 loss at the hands of the Antelopes. SF Austin was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-24.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 88-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Texans. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Lumberjacks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season. As for the Thunderbirds, they dropped their record down to 9-20 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Looking ahead, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

SF Austin skirted past Southern Utah 84-82 when the teams last played back in January. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin and Southern Utah both have 1 win in their last 2 games.