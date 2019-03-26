Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaquille O'Neal, announces he's cleared to return following heart surgery

UCLA freshman Shareef O'Neal announced Tuesday that he has been medically cleared to return less than four months removed from heart surgery.

The son of Hall of Fame hooper Shaquille O'Neal made the announcement on social media and posted a video of him already hitting the treadmill in preparation for next season. O'Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward, was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school last year. He was the second-highest ranked recruit in UCLA's top-10 recruiting class.

SSJREEF IS OFFICIALLY CLEARED pic.twitter.com/PRRqCLjlYA — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) March 26, 2019

O'Neal's heart condition was discovered just before the start of the 2018-19 season during a routine medical checkup. UCLA announced he would miss the entire season, and he underwent successful surgery in December to repair the issue.

O'Neal remained enrolled at the university despite missing the basketball season and redshirted athletically. He has four years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019-20.