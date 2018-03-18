Sister Jean has Loyola-Chicago losing in the Sweet 16 in a March Madness bracket
Sister Jean has the Ramblers losing in the next round in one of her brackets
The No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers -- along with their now-famous 98-year-old super-fan Sister Jean -- punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 by defeating No. 3 seed Tennessee 63-62 in the second round on Saturday evening.
The Ramblers survived on the strength of a wild go-ahead basket in the final seconds.
Although the outcome surely busted tons of brackets, that wasn't the case for Sister Jean, the team chaplain who is Loyola's behind-the-scenes motivation for their NCAA Tournament run. In her own bracket, she actually picked the Ramblers to advance to the Sweet 16 ... and to lose.
In an interview as part of a March Madness Confidential profile, Sister Jean revealed that she also has a second bracket, though. She calls it the "Cinderella dream bracket." And in that bracket, she has Loyola advancing all the way to the title game.
So far, she's spot on. Only 9 percent of CBS Sports brackets pegged the Ramblers to advance to the Sweet 16, and even fewer, 1.3 percent has them winning in the next round.
Loyola-Chicago will face the winner of No. 2 seed Cincinnati and No. 7 seed Nevada in the next round for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight.
