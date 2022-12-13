Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ South Carolina State

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 6-4; South Carolina State 1-10

What to Know

After 11 games on the road, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are heading back home. They will take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

South Carolina State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 89-84 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville has to be hurting after a devastating 79-56 defeat at the hands of the Dayton Flyers this past Saturday. Tajion Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

South Carolina State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with South Carolina State, who are 5-6 against the spread.

The losses put South Carolina State at 1-10 and UNC-Asheville at 6-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Carolina State is stumbling into the contest with the 363rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 86.8 on average. UNC-Asheville's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina State and UNC-Asheville both have one win in their last two games.