Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between South Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulsa 44-28.
South Florida entered the matchup having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will Tulsa step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ South Florida Bulls
Current Records: Tulsa 12-11, South Florida 17-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.26
What to Know
Tulsa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center. Tulsa is expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Sunday, the Golden Hurricane came up short against the Blazers and fell 70-63.
Tulsa's loss came about despite a quality game from PJ Haggerty, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Haggerty has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last five times he's played. Isaiah Barnes was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Florida had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.9 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Saturday. They secured a 69-65 W over the Owls. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:57 mark of the first half, when South Florida was facing a 32-19 deficit.
Among those leading the charge was Chris Youngblood, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 0 assists. Another player making a difference was Kasean Pryor, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.
The Golden Hurricane's defeat dropped their record down to 12-11. As for the Bulls, they are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Tulsa ended up a good deal behind the Bulls in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 72-56. Can Tulsa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
South Florida is a big 8.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 148.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tulsa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.
- Mar 01, 2023 - South Florida 72 vs. Tulsa 56
- Feb 15, 2023 - South Florida 96 vs. Tulsa 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - Tulsa 76 vs. South Florida 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - Tulsa 61 vs. South Florida 51
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tulsa 56 vs. South Florida 48
- Jan 05, 2019 - Tulsa 78 vs. South Florida 75
- Feb 18, 2018 - Tulsa 73 vs. South Florida 61
- Feb 04, 2018 - Tulsa 63 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 23, 2017 - Tulsa 82 vs. South Florida 68