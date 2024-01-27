Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: UTSA 8-12, South Florida 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UTSA has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UTSA Roadrunners and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UTSA and Tulane didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Green Wave, the Roadrunners got past the Green Wave on a last-second jump shot. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Among those leading the charge was Carlton Linguard Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Trey Edmonds, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida entered their tilt with Temple with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Bulls walked away with a 75-69 victory over the Owls on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

South Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kasean Pryor out in front who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Pryor has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Selton Miguel was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists.

The Roadrunners' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-12. As for the Bulls, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.