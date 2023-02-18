Who's Playing

Tulane @ South Florida

Current Records: Tulane 16-7; South Florida 11-15

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Tulane Green Wave since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. South Florida and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Everything went South Florida's way against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday as they made off with a 96-69 win. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: center Russel Tchewa (21), guard Selton Miguel (16), forward Keyshawn Bryant (16), and guard Tyler Harris (10). Tyler Harris' performance made up for a slower game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tulane bagged a 101-94 victory last Tuesday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jalen Cook, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 dimes, and forward Kevin Cross, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Their wins bumped the Bulls to 11-15 and the Green Wave to 16-7. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Florida and Tulane will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulane have won seven out of their last 12 games against South Florida.