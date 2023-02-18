Who's Playing
Tulane @ South Florida
Current Records: Tulane 16-7; South Florida 11-15
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Tulane Green Wave since Jan. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. South Florida and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Everything went South Florida's way against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday as they made off with a 96-69 win. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: center Russel Tchewa (21), guard Selton Miguel (16), forward Keyshawn Bryant (16), and guard Tyler Harris (10). Tyler Harris' performance made up for a slower game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tulane bagged a 101-94 victory last Tuesday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jalen Cook, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 dimes, and forward Kevin Cross, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Their wins bumped the Bulls to 11-15 and the Green Wave to 16-7. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Florida and Tulane will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tulane have won seven out of their last 12 games against South Florida.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Tulane 76 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 08, 2022 - Tulane 68 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 14, 2021 - Tulane 62 vs. South Florida 59
- Jan 29, 2020 - South Florida 66 vs. Tulane 52
- Mar 06, 2019 - South Florida 75 vs. Tulane 70
- Jan 09, 2019 - South Florida 66 vs. Tulane 48
- Feb 24, 2018 - Tulane 79 vs. South Florida 68
- Jan 25, 2018 - South Florida 80 vs. Tulane 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Tulane 94 vs. South Florida 71
- Jan 11, 2017 - Tulane 82 vs. South Florida 67
- Jan 27, 2016 - South Florida 73 vs. Tulane 60
- Jan 12, 2016 - Tulane 81 vs. South Florida 70