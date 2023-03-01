Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Grand Canyon 18-11; Southern Utah 19-10

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Grand Canyon Antelopes will be on the road. Grand Canyon and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at America First Event Center. Neither the Antelopes nor Southern Utah could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Grand Canyon ended up a good deal behind the Seattle Redhawks when they played last Friday, losing 65-54.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats this past Saturday, falling 64-57.

Grand Canyon is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.