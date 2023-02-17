Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Utah Tech 11-15; Southern Utah 17-9

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are even-steven against one another since December of 2020 (2-2), but not for long. The Thunderbirds and Utah Tech will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at America First Event Center. Southern Utah is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Southern Utah came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday, falling 90-83.

Utah Tech lost a heartbreaker to the Tarleton State Texans when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Utah Tech as they fell 75-71 to Tarleton State.

The Thunderbirds are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Trailblazers have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Utah and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.