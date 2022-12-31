Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Southern Utah

Current Records: UTRGV 8-5; Southern Utah 9-5

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Thunderbirds and the UTRGV Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. Southern Utah will be strutting in after a win while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Utah was expected to lose against the New Mexico St. Aggies on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Southern Utah capped 2022 off with a 79-75 victory over New Mexico St.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros' 2022 ended with an 81-66 defeat against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds are now 9-5 while UTRGV sits at 8-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Utah comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 89.2. Less enviably, UTRGV is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.