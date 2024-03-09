Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Saint Louis 11-19, St. Bona. 18-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Louis and St. Bona. are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Saint Louis pushed their score all the way to 83 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. The match between them and the Flyers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Billikens falling 100-83 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Even though they lost, Saint Louis' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 136th in scoring overall).

Despite their defeat, Saint Louis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gibson Jimerson, who scored 24 points along with five assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Jimerson is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrence Hargrove Jr., who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Saint Louis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Bona. on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials.

Despite the defeat, St. Bona. got a solid performance out of Daryl Banks III, who scored 23 points along with three steals.

The Billikens have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-11.

Saint Louis took their win against St. Bona. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 78-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Bona. and Saint Louis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.