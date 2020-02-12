St. John's vs. Providence: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch St. John's vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ St. John's
Current Records: Providence 13-11; St. John's 13-11
What to Know
The Providence Friars are 8-1 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Providence and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. The Friars are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Providence was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Xavier Musketeers. Center Nate Watson (16 points) and guard Alpha Diallo (14 points) were the top scorers for Providence.
Meanwhile, the game between the Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 94-82. Guard Rasheem Dunn wasn't much of a difference maker for St. John's and played for 31 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence enters the matchup with 8.4 steals per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But the Red Storm come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Friars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Providence have won eight out of their last nine games against St. John's.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Providence 63 vs. St. John's 58
- Feb 20, 2019 - Providence 78 vs. St. John's 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Providence 70 vs. St. John's 56
- Mar 03, 2018 - Providence 61 vs. St. John's 57
- Dec 28, 2017 - Providence 94 vs. St. John's 72
- Mar 04, 2017 - Providence 86 vs. St. John's 75
- Jan 25, 2017 - St. John's 91 vs. Providence 86
- Mar 05, 2016 - Providence 90 vs. St. John's 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Providence 83 vs. St. John's 65
