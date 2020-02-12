St. John's vs. Providence: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Providence @ St. John's

Current Records: Providence 13-11; St. John's 13-11

What to Know

The Providence Friars are 8-1 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Providence and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. The Friars are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Providence was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Xavier Musketeers. Center Nate Watson (16 points) and guard Alpha Diallo (14 points) were the top scorers for Providence.

Meanwhile, the game between the Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 94-82. Guard Rasheem Dunn wasn't much of a difference maker for St. John's and played for 31 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence enters the matchup with 8.4 steals per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But the Red Storm come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The Friars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Providence have won eight out of their last nine games against St. John's.