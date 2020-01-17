St. John's vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ St. John's

Current Records: Seton Hall 13-4; St. John's 12-6

What to Know

The #18 Seton Hall Pirates will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at noon ET on Saturday. They are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid victory over the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, winning 78-70. The Pirates relied on the efforts of G Myles Powell, who had 29 points in addition to seven boards, and G Quincy McKnight, who posted a double-double on 13 assists and 11 points in addition to seven rebounds. McKnight had trouble finding his footing against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the St. John's Red Storm were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 63-58 to the Providence Friars. Four players on St. John's scored in the double digits: G LJ Figueroa (12), G Rasheem Dunn (11), G Greg Williams Jr. (10), and F Marcellus Earlington (10).

Seton Hall's win lifted them to 13-4 while St. John's' defeat dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if St. John's bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won six out of their last eight games against St. John's.