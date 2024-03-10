Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: N. Dak. State 15-16, St. Thomas 19-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Thomas has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the N. Dak. State Bison are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. N. Dak. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on St. Thomas, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.2% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 83-58 margin over the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, the Bison lost to the Jackrabbits at home by a decisive 78-61 margin on Saturday. N. Dak. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tommies' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Bison, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-16.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Thomas just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas came up short against N. Dak. State when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 64-50. Can St. Thomas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against St. Thomas.