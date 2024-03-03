We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. Colorado is 19-9 overall and 15-1 at home, while Stanford is 12-16 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Buffaloes have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Cardinal.

Colorado vs. Stanford spread: Colorado -12

Colorado vs. Stanford over/under: 156 points

Colorado vs. Stanford money line: Colorado: -886, Stanford: +593

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado waltzed into its matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins but the Buffaloes left with three. The Buffs walked away with an 88-78 victory over the California Golden Bears. Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson were among the main playmakers for Colorado as the former recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists and the latter scored 27 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Simpson has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last three times he's played.

Colorado is 8-4 in its last 12 games and the Buffaloes have won nine consecutive games at home against Stanford. However, Colorado is just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games overall.

What you need to know about Stanford

Meanwhile, Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after its fifth straight defeat. The Cardinal found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-68 punch to the gut against the Utah Utes. Stanford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-27.

Even though the team lost, the Cardinal still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Michael Jones, who scored 20 points. Stanford has lost seven of its last eight games against an opponent from the Pac-12 but the Cardinal are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games played on a Sunday.

