Who's Playing

Utah @ Stanford

Current Records: Utah 9-16; Stanford 15-10

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Stanford and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah winning the first 79-65 at home and the Cardinal taking the second 73-66.

Stanford didn't have too much trouble with the Oregon State Beavers on the road on Saturday as they won 76-65. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: forward Harrison Ingram (16), forward Spencer Jones (15), forward Jaiden Delaire (14), and forward Maxime Raynaud (10). Ingram had some trouble finding his footing against the Oregon Ducks last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite the loss, the Utes had strong showings from guard Marco Anthony, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards along with six dimes, and center Branden Carlson, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Anthony has had at least 11 rebounds.

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Stanford is now 15-10 while Utah sits at 9-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stanford is eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. Utah has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Cardinal are a 4-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 5-point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last ten games against Stanford.

Injury Report for Stanford

Michael O'Connell: Out (Ankle)

Noah Taitz: Out (Lower Leg)

Daniel Begovich: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Utah