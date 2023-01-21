Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Stony Brook

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 15-6; Stony Brook 7-12

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

UNC-Wilmington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-46 punch to the gut against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday. Guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes (13 points) was the top scorer for the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook ended up a good deal behind the Northeastern Huskies when they played on Thursday, losing 79-66. Stony Brook's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Frankie Policelli, who had 22 points along with five boards.

UNC-Wilmington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

UNC-Wilmington is now 15-6 while Stony Brook sits at 7-12. The Seahawks are 3-2 after losses this year, the Seawolves 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.