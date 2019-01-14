Syracuse vs. Duke odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

All eyes inside Cameron Indoor Stadium will be on the left eye of forward Zion Williamson on Monday when the Duke Blue Devils host the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET. Duke's star freshman was poked in the eye in the first half of Saturday's game at Florida State and was held out of the second half. A last-second shot propelled No. 1 Duke to the win and a 14-1 record. Last time out, Syracuse suffered its first ACC loss at the hands of Georgia Tech. Sportsbooks list the Orange as 17-point road underdogs in the latest Syracuse vs. Duke odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145.5. Before you make any Syracuse vs. Duke picks and college basketball predictions, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all of its top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Syracuse vs. Duke. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also generated a strong point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Williamson will likely play Monday, but could see limited minutes. Not only is the freshman phenom netting over 20 points per game, he also leads the team in steals with 2.1 per outing. He's a beast on the boards, averaging more than nine.

Expect to see plenty of Reddish when Williamson is out. The clutch-shooting forward nailed the winning shot with just 0.8 seconds remaining versus the Seminoles and is good for two swipes per contest. The team has already proven it can win in a hostile environment without Williamson and won't be intimidated it he can't go.

Duke's 90 points per game is third best in the nation, and a big reason for that is RJ Barrett. Tops on the Blue Devils with 23.4 points per game, he's also netting 6.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Against Florida State, he was on the court for all 40 minutes and poured in 32 points.



But just because the Blue Devils are big home favorites doesn't mean they will cover the Duke vs. Syracuse spread against Jim Boeheim, whose Orange have covered in three of their four previous head-to-head matchups.

Syracuse's game plan is predicated on its defense, and the Orange are 13th in the nation at 60.9 points allowed. Boeheim's 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone schemes befuddle offenses and force lengthy scoring droughts. Tyus Battle is a tenacious defender who knows how to score. Tops on the Orange with 17.1 points per game, he also averages 1.6 steals. He's the key to the team's success and is on the court 36 minutes a night.

The Orange's front-court pairing of Elijah Hughes and Oshae Brissett is one of the ACC's strongest. The 6-foot-6 Hughes nets 15 points per game and is the leading option from 3-point range. Brissett, who is averaging 13.9 points and team-leading 8.0 boards, utilizes his 6-8 frame for maximum advantage to box out defenders in the blocks.

Who wins Syracuse vs. Duke? And which side of the spread can you bank on nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Syracuse spread you need to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years.