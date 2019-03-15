Syracuse's Frank Howard appears to try and trip Duke star Zion Williamson after a big dunk
Howard tried, and nearly succeeded, to bring down the Blue Devils' best player
Syracuse star Frank Howard was caught red-handed by the investigators of the internet Thursday for apparently trying to trip Duke star Zion Williamson in the first half.
After Williamson went up for a dunk and came back down, jogging back on defense, video shows Howard sticking his foot out to try and stump his opponent. He succeeded briefly, as Williamson stumbled, but the innocent foot wasn't enough to bring his 6-8, 285 pound frame to the floor.
Here's a closer look at the incident in slow motion.
Nothing -- not even wandering feet -- could slow Williamson in the first half of his return from injury against Syracuse. At halftime, he led all scorers with 21 points, making all nine of his shot attempts, and recorded nine rebounds, five steals and one assist.
