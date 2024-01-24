Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Temple Owls

Current Records: South Florida 11-5, Temple 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

South Florida and Temple are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liacouras Center. Temple is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while South Florida will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Even though South Florida has not done well against Wichita State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Bulls managed a 72-68 victory over the Shockers.

South Florida relied on the efforts of Jose Placer, who scored 17 points, and Kasean Pryor, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Temple last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 69-66.

The losing side was boosted by Hysier Miller, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and three steals.

The Bulls' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.7 points per game. As for the Owls, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Florida haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Florida beat Temple 76-68 in their previous matchup on January 4th. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Temple and South Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.