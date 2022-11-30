Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Chattanooga 3-3; Tennessee Tech 3-4

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs are 5-0-1 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Mocs will head out on the road to face off against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. Chattanooga won both of their matches against Tennessee Tech last season (69-62 and 82-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

This past Saturday, Chattanooga narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Murray State Racers 69-66.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech came up short against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday, falling 85-77.

Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Mocs' win brought them up to 3-3 while the Golden Eagles' loss pulled them down to 3-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Chattanooga is stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. Tennessee Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chattanooga won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with Tennessee Tech.