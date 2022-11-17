Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Coppin State 2-2; Tennessee Tech 1-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Coppin State Eagles will be on the road. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Monday, winning 75-68. Coppin State's guard Sam Sessoms looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-65 punch to the gut against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Coppin State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Eagles' victory brought them up to 2-2 while the Golden Eagles' loss pulled them down to 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coppin State is sixth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.8 on average. Tennessee Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.