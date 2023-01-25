Who's Playing

Georgia @ Tennessee

Current Records: Georgia 13-6; Tennessee 16-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #4 Tennessee Volunteers are heading back home. Tennessee and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be hoping to build upon the 75-68 win they picked up against UGA when they previously played in March of last year.

Tennessee made easy work of the LSU Tigers this past Saturday and carried off a 77-56 win. Tennessee got double-digit scores from four players: guard Josiah-Jordan James (22), guard Zakai Zeigler (12), guard Tyreke Key (10), and forward Julian Phillips (10).

Meanwhile, UGA entered their contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Bulldogs fell in an 85-82 heartbreaker. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

The Volunteers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 16-3 while Georgia's loss dropped them down to 13-6. In Tennessee's victory, Josiah-Jordan James had 22 points along with seven rebounds and Zakai Zeigler dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten dimes. We'll see if the Bulldogs have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.85

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee.