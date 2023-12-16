Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 69-67 margin from Texas' win over LSU in their previous head-to-head back in January of 2020. Texas is way out in front with a 56-37 lead over LSU.

Texas already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: LSU 6-4, Texas 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

LSU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Texas Longhorns in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Toyota Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 74-56.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Wright, who scored 13 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Mike Williams III was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Texas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. They took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 77-50 victory over the Huskies. The victory was just what Texas needed coming off of a 86-65 loss in their prior matchup.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kadin Shedrick led the charge by scoring 15 points along with four steals and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Longhorns, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: LSU just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Texas is a solid 7-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.

Jan 25, 2020 - LSU 69 vs. Texas 67

Injury Report for Texas

Dylan Disu: gameTimeDecision (Foot)

Injury Report for LSU