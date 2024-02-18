Halftime Report

Grambling came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Grambling 11-13, Texas So. 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas So. is on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Tigers are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Grambling last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 60-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 9-13. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Texas So. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Texas So.: they have a less-than-stellar 9-12 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Texas So. is a 4-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.