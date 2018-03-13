Texas Southern vs. NC Central odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament First Four picks from computer model on 11-1 run

Wednesday's NCAA Tournament action tips off at 6:40 p.m. ET with a First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio, between Texas Southern and North Carolina Central. The winner faces top-seeded Xavier in the West Regional. Texas Southern is a five-point favorite, unchanged from the open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 146.5.

Before you make any kind of pick on a game with so much on the line, you need to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the NCAA Tournament on a blistering 11-1 run on its top-rated college basketball picks. It has also called nine of the 12 double-digit seed upsets in the past two years in the first round.

Now, it has simulated Wednesday's 2018 NCAA Tournament First Four game between Texas Southern and North Carolina Central 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.

We can tell you the computer says Raasean Davis of NC Central will score 16 points, while Demontrae Jefferson will pace the Tigers with 20. But will that strong performance from Jefferson be enough to lift Texas Southern to a win and cover?

The model says one side is winning against the spread almost 70 percent of the time.

The model has taken into account Texas Southern's strong recent performances. The Tigers started 0-13, but rallied to win 12 of their final 16 games and claimed the SWAC championship for the third time in four seasons.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Tigers, who have scored at least 78 points in seven consecutive games, are averaging 77.6 this season.

But just because Texas Southern's offense has been explosive this season doesn't mean it will be able to cover the spread in such a critical game.

Texas Southern is 0-11 in its past 11 games against a team with a winning record, while NC Central is a perfect 4-0 against the spread in its past four games.

Texas Southern is 0-11 in its past 11 games against a team with a winning record, while NC Central is a perfect 4-0 against the spread in its past four games.