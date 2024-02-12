Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Kansas 19-5, Texas Tech 17-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas is 8-2 against the Red Raiders since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kansas posted their closest victory since January 6th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears and snuck past 64-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than KJ Adams Jr., who scored 13 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnny Furphy, who scored 11 points along with six steals and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech came into Saturday's match having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 66-59 on Saturday.

Texas Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darrion Williams led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Warren Washington, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks pushed their record up to 19-5 with that victory, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.1 points per game. As for the Red Raiders, their win bumped their record up to 17-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Kansas and the Red Raiders are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Kansas is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.