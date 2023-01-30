Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas

Current Records: Baylor 15-5; Texas 17-4

What to Know

The #17 Baylor Bears are 12-2 against the #10 Texas Longhorns since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Baylor and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Baylor won both of their matches against Texas last season (80-63 and 68-61) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Baylor sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for a 67-64 victory. Guard Keyonte George (24 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.

Meanwhile, the game between Texas and the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Texas falling 82-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Texas was guard Sir'Jabari Rice (21 points).

Baylor is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Baylor, who are 10-11 against the spread.

Baylor's win lifted them to 15-5 while Texas' loss dropped them down to 17-4. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Texas.