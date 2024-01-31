Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Furman 11-10, The Citadel 9-12

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Furman is 9-1 against The Citadel since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Furman unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 77-67 to the Terriers. Furman didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition, a fact The Citadel found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Mocs, falling 90-62.

The Paladins' defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season.

Furman was able to grind out a solid victory over The Citadel in their previous meeting on January 10th, winning 82-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Furman since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.