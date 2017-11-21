The internet can't decide whether LaVar Ball actually won his CNN interview

LaVar Ball's CNN interview on Monday night was a wild ride from beginning to end.

It was a completely absurd and surreal experience, especially if you took a moment to step back and grasp the fact that a loud-mouthed basketball dad was given a half-hour to speak on a major news network because of his ongoing feud with the President of the United States over the words "thank you."

Welcome to 2017, everyone.

"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," says LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, adding, "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son, and let's just stay in our lane" https://t.co/CzyFZ2YTO1 pic.twitter.com/1XiXEg6Pl4 — CNN (@CNN) November 21, 2017

After some brief discourse, the interview dissolved into what was essentially a shouting match. At one point, Ball and Chris Cuomo went back-and-forth for about 90 seconds demanding that the other thank them. It sure was something.

This is an impressive level of nonsense pic.twitter.com/pAEamAi74d — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 21, 2017

However, it quickly became apparent that Ball's appearance brought in quite a significant audience. When the interview went off the rails, the internet wasted no time in jumping in to award points and declare winners. There seemed to be plenty of polarizing reactions.

"DID YOU THANK THE DOCTOR FOR BRINGING YOU INTO THIS WORLD?"



Lavar Ball is PURE comedy! 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/HfVqUms3VO — NBA Gods (@SportsLeakers) November 21, 2017

“Did you thank the doctor that delivered you?” - Lavar Ball 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7AQ8zVc3p2 — T • W I L L (@TheReal_TWill) November 21, 2017

Lavar Ball goes IN on Trump pic.twitter.com/vGm45xAooc — HoopsNBrews Podcast (@HoopsNBrews) November 21, 2017

Here’s a recap from LaVar Ball’s CNN Interview pic.twitter.com/yx6poX7IBT — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) November 21, 2017

Most accurate portrayal of Lavar Ball’s CNN interview https://t.co/rjNhaGEA8V — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 21, 2017

When the Lavar Ball CNN interview finally ends: pic.twitter.com/8cKoEOxKDr — Chuck Naso (@ChuckNaso) November 21, 2017

LaVar Ball "Tell Donald Trump to have a great Thanksgiving because Big Baller is" pic.twitter.com/R92RmUZc1E — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 21, 2017

Regardless of anyone's thoughts on Ball's performance in the hot seat, his face at the very end of the segment seemed to indicate he was well pleased with his appearance.

Lavar Ball is the #1 trending on twitter, & this is the face of a man who finessed America. What a time. pic.twitter.com/zCzK8X0Bdi — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) November 21, 2017

It seems that Mr. Lavar Ball is a believer in the mantra that no publicity is bad publicity.