The internet can't decide whether LaVar Ball actually won his CNN interview
The world's most prominent Basketball Dad responded to Donald Trump calling him 'very ungrateful'
LaVar Ball's CNN interview on Monday night was a wild ride from beginning to end.
It was a completely absurd and surreal experience, especially if you took a moment to step back and grasp the fact that a loud-mouthed basketball dad was given a half-hour to speak on a major news network because of his ongoing feud with the President of the United States over the words "thank you."
Welcome to 2017, everyone.
After some brief discourse, the interview dissolved into what was essentially a shouting match. At one point, Ball and Chris Cuomo went back-and-forth for about 90 seconds demanding that the other thank them. It sure was something.
However, it quickly became apparent that Ball's appearance brought in quite a significant audience. When the interview went off the rails, the internet wasted no time in jumping in to award points and declare winners. There seemed to be plenty of polarizing reactions.
Regardless of anyone's thoughts on Ball's performance in the hot seat, his face at the very end of the segment seemed to indicate he was well pleased with his appearance.
It seems that Mr. Lavar Ball is a believer in the mantra that no publicity is bad publicity.
