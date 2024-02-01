Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Northeastern 8-13, Towson 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northeastern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Northeastern Huskies and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TU Arena. Northeastern and Towson are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored Northeastern on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Tribe 72-68.

Northeastern's loss came about despite a quality game from Chris Doherty, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though they lost, Northeastern were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as William & Mary only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson came tearing into Saturday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Fightin' Blue Hens by a score of 67-56.

Among those leading the charge was Christian May, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds. Less helpful for Towson was Nendah Tarke's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Huskies have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-8 record this season.

Northeastern beat Towson 67-59 in their previous matchup on January 13th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Towson and Northeastern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.